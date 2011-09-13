HTC President: "iPhones Are Not That Cool Anymore"

Apple’s iPhone 3GS, a phone that’s two years old, is the second best selling phone in the U.S., trailing the iPhone 4, which is the best selling phone.



But, despite the great sales, Apple has a big problem, according to Martin Fichter, acting president of HTC America. He says, the iPhone is “not that cool anymore.”

How does he know? Well, he recently dropped off his daughter at college and did some market research with the kids in the dorm.

According to Geekwire, here’s what he found out:

“None of them has an iPhone because they told me: ‘My dad has an iPhone.’ There’s an interesting thing that’s going on in the market. The iPhone becomes a little less cool than it was. They were carrying HTCs. They were carrying Samsungs. They were even carrying some Chinese manufacture’s devices. If you look at a college campus, Mac Book Airs are cool. iPhones are not that cool anymore. We here are using iPhones, but our kids don’t find them that cool anymore.”

Maybe he’s right! Maybe iPhones aren’t that cool.

But, we did a similar sort of market research here in the office. We have a number of recent college grads. We asked them if the iPhone wasn’t cool anymore. They said no, it’s still cool. So there’s that.

