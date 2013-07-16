HTC Will Reportedly Make A 6-Inch Version Of Its Best Android Phone Ever

The original HTC One.

A lot of people are talking about a new report from German site MobileGeeks today that says HTC plans to launch two new size variations of its flagship One smartphone this year.



The first phone, the HTC One Mini, would be a smaller and cheaper version of the HTC one. Based on a handful of leaks over the last few months, it’ll have a nearly identical design. It could launch as early as this month.

The next device is the so-called HTC One Max, which will have a 6-inch screen, according to MobileGeeks. It could launch this September.

Despite posting disappointing earnings over the last few quarters, HTC continues to make well-received smartphones. Many consider the current HTC One to be the best Android phone available right now.

