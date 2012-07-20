One Of The Best Android Phones You Can Buy Will Get The New Version Of Android

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

HTC says it plans to upgrade its popular One Series of smartphones to Google’s latest version of Android, called Jelly Bean.In a statement to Engadget, HTC said:



We know HTC fans are excited to get their hands on Google’s latest version of Android. At this point in time, we can confirm that we have plans to upgrade our HTC One X, HTC One XL and HTC One S to Jelly Bean. Please stay tuned for more updates regarding device upgrades, timing and other details about HTC and Jelly Bean.

However, based on the HTC’s upgrade patterns in the past, it could be a long time before Jelly Bean arrives the One Series phones. Most of HTC’s phones are still running a version of Android called Gingerbread, which is about a year and a half old.

Google released Jelly Bean this month on its flagship Galaxy Nexus phone and new Nexus 7 tablet. Now it’s up to manufacturers like HTC, Samsung, and Motorola to bring the update to their devices.

We think HTC’s One X is one of the best smartphones available today, so Google’s new Jelly Bean features would be very welcome.

