If You Like Windows Phone, HTC's Newest Is Probably Going To Be The Best One You Can Buy

HTC The HTC One M8 with Windows.

HTC makes the best Android phone. On Tuesday, it introduced what will likely be the best Windows Phone too.

Here’s all you really need to know: The new device, called the HTC One M8 With Windows (what a mouthful!) is the exact same phone as the flagship device HTC launched this spring except it’s running the Windows Phone operating system instead of Android.

It has the same cameras that let you change the focus of a photo after you take it. It has the same screen. The same processor. Same gorgeous metal design. The end.

Lisa Eadicicco The HTC One’s cameras let you focus on objects after you take the photo.

The HTC One with Windows is only going to be available in the U.S. on Verizon at first. It will cost $US100 with a two-year contract, or you can pay $US30 per month for 24 months. It will be in stores August 20.

But it’s curious HTC decided to make a Windows Phone, especially when it’s still struggling to make its Android phones sell at the same volume as Samsung phones. Windows Phone is still a tiny platform with less than 5% of the global smartphone market. Even though it’s a decent OS, people simply aren’t buying Windows Phones in large enough quantities to attract developers to the platform. That’s why Windows Phone users don’t get the best apps like iPhone and Android users do. If you like using the best, most popular apps, you’re better off not getting a Windows Phone.

The new take on HTC’s flagship will likely be the best phone running Windows — even better than Microsoft’s own line of Nokia Lumia devices — but it’s probably not going to be the best choice for most people. Windows Phone fans will love it, but that’s about it.

