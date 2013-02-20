How HTC's New Android Phone Compares To Samsung's Galaxy S III

Photo: HTC
HTC announced its new flagship Android phone, the HTC One, today at simultaneous events in New York in London. It’s a great-looking phone, but we couldn’t help but notice HTC’s number one Android competitor Samsung looming over the entire event.
So how does the HTC One stack up to Samsung’s current flagship phone, the Galaxy S III? Here’s a comparison of the most important specs:
Screen Size
- HTC One: 4.7 inches
- Galaxy S III: 4.8 inches
Screen Resolution
- HTC One: 468 pixels per inch, able to display full 1080p HD video
- Galaxy S III: 306 pixels per inch, able to display 720p HD video
Operating System
- HTC One: Android Jelly Bean, with HTC’s Sense skin for extra features
- Galaxy S III: Android Jelly Bean, with Samsung’s TouchWiz skin for extra features
Build Materials
- HTC One: Metal and glass body
- Galaxy S III: Plastic and glass body
Processor
- HTC One: Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 1.7 GHz quad-core processor
- Galaxy S III: Exynos 1.4 GHz quad-core processor (for the international model, not U.S.)
Storage
- HTC One: 32 GB or 64 GB
- Galaxy S III: 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB
Memory
- HTC One: 2 GB RAM
- Galaxy S III: 1 GB RAM
Thickness
- HTC One: 9.3 mm (tapers to 4 mm on the thinnest edge)
- Galaxy S III: 8.6 mm
Weight
- HTC One: 143 grams
- Galaxy S III: 133 grams
Battery
- HTC One: 2300 mAh
- Galaxy S III: 2199 mAh
Camera
- HTC One: F2.0 aperture, 28 mm lens, 1080p HD video recording
- Galaxy S III: 8 MP, 1080p HD video recording, face detection
Other Unique Features
- HTC One: Dual front-facing speakers for better sound, Beats Audio integration, BlinkFeed for pulling in updates from social networks and news sites
- Galaxy S III: SmartStay (keeps your phone awake while you look at it), ShareShot (lets you share photos wirelessly with other Galaxy owners), S-Voice (voice assistant)
