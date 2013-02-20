How HTC's New Android Phone Compares To Samsung's Galaxy S III

Photo: HTC

HTC announced its new flagship Android phone, the HTC One, today at simultaneous events in New York in London. It’s a great-looking phone, but we couldn’t help but notice HTC’s number one Android competitor Samsung looming over the entire event.



So how does the HTC One stack up to Samsung’s current flagship phone, the Galaxy S III? Here’s a comparison of the most important specs:

Screen Size

HTC One: 4.7 inches

Galaxy S III: 4.8 inches

Screen Resolution

HTC One: 468 pixels per inch, able to display full 1080p HD video

Galaxy S III: 306 pixels per inch, able to display 720p HD video

Operating System

HTC One: Android Jelly Bean, with HTC’s Sense skin for extra features

Galaxy S III: Android Jelly Bean, with Samsung’s TouchWiz skin for extra features

Build Materials

HTC One: Metal and glass body

Galaxy S III: Plastic and glass body

Processor

HTC One: Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 1.7 GHz quad-core processor

Galaxy S III: Exynos 1.4 GHz quad-core processor (for the international model, not U.S.)

Storage

HTC One: 32 GB or 64 GB

Galaxy S III: 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB

Memory

HTC One: 2 GB RAM

Galaxy S III: 1 GB RAM

Thickness

HTC One: 9.3 mm (tapers to 4 mm on the thinnest edge)

Galaxy S III: 8.6 mm

Weight

HTC One: 143 grams

Galaxy S III: 133 grams

Battery

HTC One: 2300 mAh

Galaxy S III: 2199 mAh

Camera

HTC One: F2.0 aperture, 28 mm lens, 1080p HD video recording

Galaxy S III: 8 MP, 1080p HD video recording, face detection

Other Unique Features

HTC One: Dual front-facing speakers for better sound, Beats Audio integration, BlinkFeed for pulling in updates from social networks and news sites

Galaxy S III: SmartStay (keeps your phone awake while you look at it), ShareShot (lets you share photos wirelessly with other Galaxy owners), S-Voice (voice assistant)

