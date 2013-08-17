At Last! Verizon Will Sell The Best Android Phone In The World On August 22

Verizon announced today that it will start selling HTC’s flagship One phone on August 22.

The phone launched in the spring on all major carriers except for Verizon. Both Verizon and HTC promised to have the One some time this summer.

You can pre-order the HTC One on Verizon here. It’ll cost $US200 with a two-year contract.

The HTC One is one of the best-reviewed smartphones this year, and many consider it to be the best Android phone you can buy today.

