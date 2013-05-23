HTC Made The Best Android Phone In The World, But Samsung's Galaxy S4 Is Still Outselling It

HTC has sold about 5 million units of its newest flagship phone, the One, according to one company executive quoted by the WSJ.



It’s a decent start, but HTC has sold half as many Ones as Samsung has sold of its new flagship Samsung Galaxy S4. Samsung announced today that it’s sold 10 million Galaxy S4 phones so far. Both phones launched around the same time.

Even though the Galaxy S4 is selling better, most critics think the HTC One is a better phone because it has a better design and fewer gimmicky features.

