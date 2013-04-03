The HTC One Goes On Sale April 19 For $199.99 On AT&T

The HTC One.

AT&T announced today that it will sell HTC’s new flagship One smartphone with 32 GB of storage for $199.99 with a two-year contract on April 19. Pre-orders begin April 4.



AT&T will also sell a 64 GB model for $299.99 with a two-year contract.

The HTC One was supposed to launch last month, but was delayed due to supply issues.

Sprint and T-Mobile will also sell the HTC One, but we don’t have a final release date yet. T-Mobile has already said it will sell the HTC One for $99.99 up front, plus monthly payments for 24 months.

HTC’s launch on AT&T will be timed just ahead of Samsung’s new Galaxy S4, which is expected to hit stores around May 1. AT&T has already said it’ll charge $249.99 for the Galaxy S4.

