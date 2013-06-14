Amazon Will Sell The Best Android Phone In The World For Just $100 Tomorrow

Amazon will sell HTC’s flagship phone, the One, for just $100 with a two-year contract June 14 for AT&T and Sprint customers. The sale is only good for one day.



If you buy the phone with a new line, it’ll only cost you $80. Head to Amazon’s wireless store tomorrow to check it out.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

