Take A Look At Leaked Photos Of HTC's Gorgeous New Smartphone

New photos of the HTC One Mini, a smaller and cheaper model of the company’s flagship One phone, have leaked on an Estonian tech blog.



The phone looks nearly identical to the One, but has a smaller screen (4.3 inches) and appears to be slightly thinner. The One Mini is also said to have a 720p HD screen versus the full 1080p HD screen on the flagship One.

HTC hasn’t officially announced the One Mini, but based on all the recent leaks, we expect to hear about it pretty soon. Samsung, HTC’s chief Android rival, recently announced a smaller version of its flagship Galaxy S4 phone called the Galaxy S4 Mini.

Here are a few photos of the HTC One Mini. You can see more here.

