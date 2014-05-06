HTC Is Going To Make A Mini Version Of The Best Android Phone In The World

It looks like HTC is preparing to launch a budget-friendly version of the best Android phone on the market, the HTC One.

According to Twitter user @evleaks, the new HTC One Mini will look like a shrunken down version of the device the company launched in April. But it looks like the One Mini won’t have the same dual rear camera system as the original model. The HTC One has two rear cameras so it can focus on multiple objects at once. After you take a photo, you can focus on any object for some neat blurry effects.

The new HTC One Mini shouldn’t be a surprise though. Last year, HTC also made a mini version of the original HTC One. It’s unclear when the new HTC One Mini will launch, but last year’s model went on sale in early September.

Here’s a look at the new HTC One Mini:

