IT'S OFFICIAL: The New HTC One Is Hands Down The Best Android Phone Around

Reviews are in for HTC’s latest smartphone, the One.



While the Taiwanese company doesn’t have the same marketing man-power as its top rivals Apple and Samsung, it does have an incredibly well-crafted offering that easily stands above the rest.

The high-quality smartphone is receiving high praise across the entire industry today.

Here’s what top reviewers have to say:

Gdgt founder Peter Rojas says the One is, “the best smartphone ever produced by anyone.” Rojas continues, “when you first pick up the One you notice immediately how premium it feels. HTC sweated a lot of the small details here…”

The Verge’s David Pierce, says, “The HTC One has top-notch hardware design and specs that are as good or better than anything else on the market today.”

CNET’s Brian Bennett praised the HTC One, “I can easily say the HTC One is the fastest, most beautiful phone I’ve ever used. It should be at or near the top of the consideration list for anyone looking for a phone on Sprint, T-Mobile, or AT&T…”

Gizmodo’s Brent Rose praised the the One’s design, “The first time you see the One, there’s a “Whoa…” moment. And after you hold it, and use it, that astonishment bleeds into awe. The One commands respect. From a hardware design perspective, this phone is unparalleled.”

Business Insider’s Steve Kovach says the HTC One is, “the most beautiful Android phone ever made.” Kovach continues, “It’s bigger and arguably more beautiful than the iPhone 5. You’ll want one as soon as you see it.”

BGR’s Executive Editor Zach Epstein says the HTC One is, “The smartphone that changes everything.” Epstein continues, “The HTC One is the closest thing we have ever seen to a no-compromise smartphone.”

Engadget’s Brad Molen says, “ultimately, we’re smitten with the One’s design for all sorts of reasons: it’s sexy, it feels secure in the hand and the combination of unibody aluminium and polycarbonate ensures the phone won’t shatter into a million pieces if it were to hit the ground.”

Don’t forget to check out our full review of the HTC One and the smartphone’s best features.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.