LEAKED: HTC's Gorgeous Phablet

Below is the clearest photo we’ve seen yet of HTC’s next smartphone, the so-called HTC One Max. We first spotted the photo on Droid Life, but it originated on Weibo, a Chinese social network.

The One Max is a super-sized version of HTC’s current flagship Android phone, the One, with a nearly 6-inch screen. Other than that, it looks like it’ll have most of the same software features as the rest of the One family of devices.

Many, including us, think the HTC One is the best Android phone available right now. It has a gorgeous metal design, unlike many cheap-feeling plastic Android phones out there. The software is also really useful and doesn’t add too much junk on top of Google’s operating system.

HTC recently released the One Mini, a smaller version of the flagship One phone with a 4.3-inch screen. It’s a really good value at $US100 with a two-year contract.

HTC hasn’t formally announced the One Max yet, but if the phone does come out, you can expect it later this year.

Take a look:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.