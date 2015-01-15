There Might Be A Giant Version Of One Of The Best Android Phones In The World, And It Sounds Amazing

Pocket-Lint A concept of what the bezel-free HTC One Max may look like.

HTC may be preparing to release a giant version of its next flagship phone. And, if the newest rumours turn out to be true, it sounds like it could be one of the company’s best phones yet.

HTC is reportedly working on a jumbo-sized version of its One phone that’s currently being called the HTC Hima Ace Plus, according to blog 4GNews (via Pocket-Lint).

The term “Hima” is rumoured to be an internal codename for the next version of the HTC One, so some are speculating that this Hima Ace Plus phone will actually be the new HTC One Max for 2015.

The original HTC One Max, which launched in 2013, wasn’t very good. The company just enlarged its popular One M7 without adding any elements to the user interface that take advantage of its larger screen. It felt like a big heavy hunk of metal, but it sounds like HTC may have some improvements for its successor.

Most notably, the new model is rumoured to have a 5.5-inch screen with a super sharp 2560 x 1440 resolution display. That’s the same screen size as the iPhone 6 Plus, but it sounds like the HTC phone’s display will have a higher resolution. The most impressive thing about it, however, is that the screen is said to be bezel-free. This means that there won’t be any borders along the display, allowing the screen to stretch from edge to edge.

The camera sounds like it may be pretty incredible, too. The phone is expected to come with a 20-megapixel camera, which is a step up from the 16-megapixel camera on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 4 and the 8-megapixel camera on the iPhone 6 Plus.

The sheer number of megapixels in a camera isn’t the only factor when it comes to determining image quality — it’s really the size of the megapixels that matter. Still, other phones with 20-megapixel cameras like the Sony Xperia Zv3 have taken excellent photos.

The phone may also come with a fingerprint scanner just like its predecessor.

The specifications sound impressive, but we’re hoping the new HTC One Max isn’t nearly as heavy as the last model. There’s no word on when we can expect to see it, but HTC is expected to make some announcements at this year’s Mobile World Congress in February.

