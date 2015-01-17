One Of The Best Android Phones In The World May Be Getting An Update Soon

HTC may announce the next version of its One at an even in Barcelona on March 1.

The company just sent out invites for a press event that will take place during Mobile World Congress.

The invitation is vague and simply says “we invite you to see what’s next.”

But, since HTC has previously unveiled its One phones in March, there’s a chance we’ll see the third iteration of the One at this event.

There’s no guarantee though — last year the company announced the budget friendly HTC Desire 816 at Mobile World Congress and saved its flagship smartphone announcement for its New York-based event.

Rumours suggest that the phone will be a bit smaller than the current version of the One, but we won’t know for sure until HTC unveils the device. We expect to learn more as we get closer to the event.

