One of the best Android phones is getting an update -- here's what it will probably look like

HTC is expected to announce its new version of the One on March 1, but a German online retailer may have already outed the company’s plans.

Cyberport.de posted images that reportedly show HTC’s One M9, which MobileGeeks spotted before the product listing was removed (via Engadget).

If these photos are accurate, it doesn’t look like the M9 will be all that different than HTC’s current model, the M8. It appears to have the same metal design and front-facing speakers as its predecessor, and the images suggest it will come in silver and black colour options.

The only noticeable differences can be found in the camera, which looks larger than that of the current model, and a slightly redesigned Blinkfeed home screen. Blinkfeed is one of the home screen options HTC offers on its devices. It’s a tiled interface that offers a mix of news and social media updates, which you can tailor to your specific taste.

The photos look similar to some of the leaks we’ve seen before. And, if they are legitimate, it looks like some previously published photos that showed the device without HTC’s branding on the front were either fake or inaccurate.

HTC’s line of One phones have been well-received by critics since the first version launched in 2013. It’s the only Android phone with a design that’s gorgeous enough to rival that of the iPhone. We called the M8 one of the best Android phones you can buy in 2014, but it looks like HTC could have some more competition this year. Rival Samsung is rumoured to be making its Galaxy S6 out of metal, too, and adding several other hardware and software improvements.

We expect to know more on March 1 when both HTC and Samsung hold their respective press events at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

