Here's your best look yet at what one of the best Android phones of the year will be like

A promotional video that reportedly shows HTC’s new smartphone leaked out earlier this week, clearly showing what the phone will look like along with some of its key features.

Twitter account @upleaks, which claims to have leaked tons of credible photos of the new HTC One over the past few weeks, published the video on Tuesday. It has since been taken down by the original user, but it’s still available to watch on TechTastic’s YouTube channel (via Phone Arena).

The beginning of the ad focuses on the phone’s camera and editing features.

Here’s what seems to be the Blinkfeed home screen.

And colour choices for the home screen’s theme.

The end of the video flaunts the phone’s design.

In one shot, it looks like there may be a version with gold edges.

The HTC One has been regarded as one of the most gorgeous Android phones out there since it’s one of the few to come with a fully metal design. And, if the leaked video proves to be accurate, it seems like the new version will maintain the same design. We won’t know for sure until HTC unveils its new version of the One on March 1, but you can view the rest of the video below.

