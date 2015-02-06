The most beautiful Android phone is getting an update -- here's what it might look like

When HTC’s first One phone launched in 2013, it was praised as being the most gorgeous Android phone yet. It’s still the only Android device to feature a unibody aluminium frame with build quality similar to the iPhone, and now the company is getting ready to launch a new version of the One next month.

Based on leaks we’ve seen so far, it seems like the new HTC One will look almost identical to the current One M8. Newly leaked photos published on Chinese social network Weibo (via Phone Arena) give us a better idea of what the phone could look like. And, if the photos prove accurate, it looks like HTC will release a gold version of the One too.

Here’s a rendering of what the phone will look like that was posted on Weibo.

And here’s what the gold edition will supposedly look like.

The Dot View case looks exactly like the one HTC released for the One M8.

And here’s the back of the Dot View case.

Although the design largely looks the same, it looks like HTC may have made the phone a little sleeker by removing the black strip at the bottom of the display with its branding. Judging by the photos, it’s difficult to tell whether or not the company’s BoomSound speakers are situated on the front of the phone like they have been in the past.

We expect to learn more on March 1, which is when HTC will officially unveil its new phone at a press event in Barcelona.

