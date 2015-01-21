LEAKED: Here's What HTC's New Android Phone Will Probably Look Like

HTC isn’t expected to announce its new phone until March 1, but we may already know exactly what it looks like. French tech blog Nowhereelse.fr, which has a strong track record when it comes to leaking images of unreleased phones, just published a new batch of photos that reportedly show the new HTC One.

From the front, the phone looks exactly like the current HTC One M8. It has the same unibody metal design, dual front facing speakers, and silver colour. It also appears to be about the same size as the current HTC One M8.

The camera on the back, however, looks noticeably larger. Bloomerg reported on Monday that HTC’s new phone would have a 20-megapixel rear-facing camera, which is more megapixels than most other high-end phones that range between 8 and 16 megapixels. Sony’s line of Xperia phones and Nokia’s Windows Phone-based Lumia handsets are the exception, however, since they’re known for their high-quality cameras.

Other than its improved camera, the phone is rumoured to come with a sharper 5.2-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, but we expect to know more when we hear from HTC in March.

