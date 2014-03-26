11 Things You Can Do With The New HTC One That You Can't Do With An IPhone

When the HTC One launched last year, it became the only Android phone fit to rival the iPhone in terms of design.

Now, HTC has launched its second-generation model, which features an equally elegant all-metal unibody form factor.

With an improved camera and a slightly tweaked design, HTC’s new flagship is more prepared than ever to take on the iPhone. The new HTC One is available for $US199.99 on a two-year contract with all four of the major U.S. carriers.

