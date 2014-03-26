11 Things You Can Do With The New HTC One That You Can't Do With An IPhone

When the HTC One launched last year, it became the only Android phone fit to rival the iPhone in terms of design.
Now, HTC has launched its second-generation model, which features an equally elegant all-metal unibody form factor.
With an improved camera and a slightly tweaked design, HTC’s new flagship is more prepared than ever to take on the iPhone. The new HTC One is available for $US199.99 on a two-year contract with all four of the major U.S. carriers.
The new HTC One's Duo Camera allows for more advanced photo editing. For example, you can adjust the focus points of an image after you've already taken it.
You can also add 3D effects to an image. The closer you are to your subject, the more visible its 3D effect will be. The iPhone's camera software doesn't support this capability since it only uses one main camera.
You can wake up the phone by simply tapping on its screen, which means you won't have to press any buttons to turn on the display. Before using an iPhone, you must wake it up by pressing a button first.
Similarly, you can navigate directly to the most recent app you've used by swiping up on the display while it's turned off. The iPhone doesn't have a shortcut like this, but you can view all your currently open apps by double pressing the home button.
The HTC One allows you to fill your home screen with news and updates from your social networks through a feature called BlinkFeed. Fitbit owners can also view health and fitness data in BlinkFeed. The iPhone's home screen takes you directly to your apps.
You can store up to 128GB of content through the HTC One's microSD card slot. The iPhone 5s comes in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB storage capacities, but there's no slot for a microSD card.
The new HTC One comes with a 5-megapixel wide-angle front facing camera. In other words, you can take better selfies with it.
If you hold the phone in landscape mode and press the volume button, the One will automatically launch its camera. You need to first wake up your iPhone and drag the camera icon up toward the top of the screen to access the camera.
You can make mini 3-second videos known as Zoes with the HTC One. The camera captures 20 stills of the subject while shooting video in Zoe mode.
The HTC One can also be used as a remote control since it has a built-in infrared blaster, meaning you can use the phone to turn your TV on or off. You can also use HTC's program guide to save favourite channels, browse information regarding specific shows and view Twitter updates from others watching the same show.
