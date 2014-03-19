LEAKED: Here Are The Reported Specs For The Best Android Phone Before It Launches

NoWhereElse Previously leaked photos of the next HTC One

Although HTC’s official launch event is still days away, we may already know nearly everything about its next major smartphone.

The newest leak comes from French tech site NowhereElse.fr, which has a reliable track record when it comes to exposing unreleased smartphones.

According to the website, HTC’s next flagship will come with a 5-inch 1080p HD display, which is slightly larger than the current generation HTC One (4.7 inches). The phone will reportedly run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor clocked at 2.26-GHz and will come with 2GB of RAM. In short, the device is likely to be powered by one of the most powerful smartphone processors on the market. It’s the same chip that’s inside Samsung’s Galaxy S5 and Sony’s recently announced Xperia Z2.

HTC’s next smartphone will come with an Ultrapixel camera just like the current version, according to the French website. The blog doesn’t mention exactly how many Ultrapixels the sensor will be able to capture, but says it’s about the same as the 16-megapixel camera you’ll find on other smartphones such as the Galaxy S5.

Ultrapixel is a term HTC coined to describe the camera sensor on the One, which supposedly captures more light than megapixel camera sensors. The front-facing camera will reportedly feature 4-megapixel front sensor. To put this in perspective, most smartphone cameras have front-facing camera sensors in the 1-2 megapixel range.

The new One will supposedly come with 16GB of storage space that’s expandable to 32GB via a microSD card slot. It’s rumoured to cost around $US766 (550 euros), but that’s not including the carrier subsidy. It will probably cost around $US200 with a carrier contract in the U.S. Naturally, it will supposedly launch with the latest version of Android, called 4.4 KitKat.

We’ll learn more about HTC’s follow-up to the One at it’s launch event on March 25.

