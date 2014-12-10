One Of The Best Android Phones In The World Is Now Super Cheap At Best Buy

Steve Kovach/Business Insider The HTC One M8 for Verizon

Best Buy is selling the HTC One M8 for just $US30 on a two-year contract with Verizon or through the carrier’s early upgrade Edge program (via Android Authority).

That’s $US170 less than the phone’s usual on-contract price of $US199.99.

It’s an incredible deal, and Best Buy is throwing in a $US150 gift card whenever you buy a Verizon phone too.

Based on the HTC One M8’s product page on BestBuy.com, it looks like you’ll get both the gift card and the $US170 discount.

If you purchase another Verizon phone through Best Buy, you’ll get the $US150 gift card, but it’s unclear if you can use that value directly toward your phone purchase. We’ve reached out to Best Buy for clarification on the promotion and will update this accordingly with more details.

The HTC One M8 has been praised by critics as one of the best Android phones you can buy ever since it launched earlier this year. Like its predecessor, the One is among the only Android phones that looks and feels as gorgeous as the iPhone.

The screen is sharp and HTC’s skinned version of Android is a bit lighter and easier to use than some of its rivals. Not to mention, reviews have said the One gets great battery life, and its front facing speakers offer louder and more vibrant audio than any other phone we’ve tried.

If you’re a Verizon user trying to save a few bucks and are in the market for a new Android phone, this is an excellent deal.

