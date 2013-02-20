HTC Announces Its New Flagship Android Phone, The HTC One

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

HTC announced its new flagship Android phone, the HTC One, at a big press event in New York. The phone features a radical redesign of Android’s operating system and displays live information from social networks and content partners like ESPN.



The phone will debut in late March on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, but there’s no specific price or launch date set.

Check out our live blog from earlier today in the section below for all the details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.