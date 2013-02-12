HTC's New Android Phone Leaks Again, And It Looks A Lot Like The iPhone 5

HTC will announce its next flagship Android phone at a press event in New York next week, but we already have a good idea what the device will look like thanks to several recent leaks.



The latest leak comes from an anonymous gadget leaker on Twitter named @evleaks. The photo appears to be a press rendering of a new phone called the HTC One. (HTC’s current flagship is called the One X).

The photo looks strikingly similar to the iPhone 5, but with a slightly taller and wider screen. We’ll have all the finalised details on the device next week, but take a look at the leaked photo below for a taste of what we’ll see:

Photo: @evleaks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.