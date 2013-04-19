The HTC One, The Best Android Phone You Can Buy, Launches Today

Steve Kovach
htc one remote control app

HTC’s new flagship phone, the HTC One, launches today in the US on Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

It’s an incredible phone, and easily the best Android device made to date. 

Here’s where to buy it:

  • AT&T sells the One for $199.99 with a two-year contract.
  • T-Mobile sells it for $99.99 down plus $20 per month for 24 months.
  • Sprint sells it for $199.99 with a two-year contract. You can also get it for $99.99 if you switch to Sprint from another carrier.

Reviews for the One have been universally positive. It’s a gorgeous 4.7-inch phone made from all metal and glass. The design is impeccable, and it runs the latest version of Google’s Android operating system.

