The HTC One, The Best Android Phone You Can Buy, Launches Today

HTC’s new flagship phone, the HTC One, launches today in the US on Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T.



It’s an incredible phone, and easily the best Android device made to date.

Here’s where to buy it:

AT&T sells the One for $199.99 with a two-year contract.

T-Mobile sells it for $99.99 down plus $20 per month for 24 months.

Sprint sells it for $199.99 with a two-year contract. You can also get it for $99.99 if you switch to Sprint from another carrier.

Reviews for the One have been universally positive. It’s a gorgeous 4.7-inch phone made from all metal and glass. The design is impeccable, and it runs the latest version of Google’s Android operating system.

