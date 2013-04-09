Here Are The Best Features Of HTC's Newest Smartphone, The One

HTC’s new flagship phone, the One, is easily the most beautiful Android phone we’ve ever used. It even rivals the iPhone 5’s design.
You can read our full review of the HTC One here, and check out gorgeous photos of the phone in the gallery below.
It has what HTC calls an Ultrapixel camera, which is really just a fancy way to say it takes great photos in low light.
You can control your TV with this special app. It sucks in data from your cable or satellite provider. Just tap a show to change the channel.
Here's the lock screen. It's fully customisable, meaning you can choose what apps appear at the bottom and what kind of notifications you see.
Blinkfeed is the new default home screen for the HTC One. It pulls in stories shared on Facebook, Twitter, and a variety of news sources like ESPN, AP, Reuters, and Business Insider.
