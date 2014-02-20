A New Version Of The Best Android Phone In The World Will Launch Next Month And It'll Come In Gold

@evleaks The new HTC One

HTC’s newest flagship phone, the successor to the excellent HTC One, is set to debut March 25.

But the leaks keep coming.

In a new rendering obtained by gadget leaker @evleaks on Twitter, you can see you’ll be able to get the new phone in gold, just like the iPhone 5S and some Samsung phone models.

Other than that, the next-generation HTC One looks very similar to the current model. However, the edges appear to be a bit more rounded. And for some reason, there are two cameras on the back. (We’re not entirely sure why the phone will have two cameras. The only thing we can think of is that it’d be possible to take 3D photos.)

The current HTC One is widely considered to be the best Android phone in the world. After years of manufacturers making poorly designed, plasticky devices, HTC finally made an attractive phone out of metal. It’s beautiful

