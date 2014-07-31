The Best Android Phone In The World, The HTC One, Is About To Become A Windows Phone

HTC sent out invitations Wednesday to a press event on August 19, presumably to unveil its rumoured HTC One for Windows Phone.

It’s unclear exactly what to expect, but reports suggest it will be just like the critically acclaimed HTC One M8, except it will run Windows Phone instead of Android.

The device, which is currently codenamed W8, is said to feature the same 3-D camera and superb BoomSound speakers we’ve seen in the Android HTC One M8, according to @evleaks.

Many consider the Android variant of the HTC One to be the best Android phone in the world.

Tipsters also reportedly told Engadget that the device will be available through Verizon before the end of September.

Ever since critics praised the original HTC One when it launched in 2013, the company has been taking a similar strategy toward the rest of its smartphones.

Even the lower-end plastic HTC Desire 816 features a design similar to the One and a high-quality camera.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see HTC bring this same design philosophy to its Windows Phone line.

We expect to learn more next month.

