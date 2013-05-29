It Looks Like Verizon Will Sell The Best Android Phone In The World Later This Year

The HTC One.

HTC’s flagship smartphone, the One, could be coming to Verizon later this year, according to a leak shared with Slashgear by anonymous tipster EvLeaks.



EvLeaks, who has a great track record with gadget leaks, obtained a screenshot from a source that shows the One listed in Verizon’s product roadmap for later this year. He says the phone will likely launch before July.

Many critics consider the HTC One to be the best Android phone on the market right now, but it’s only available on AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile in the US. Verizon is the largest carrier in the country, so it would be a nice boost for the HTC to sell the One on the network.

