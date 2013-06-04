The Best Android Phone On The Planet Is Officially Coming To Verizon This Summer

Verizon announced today via Twitter today that it will begin selling HTC’s flagship phone, the One, this summer. The carrier didn’t announce a specific launch date or pricing.



Until now, the One was only available on AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile. But HTC left out a ton of potential customers because the phone wasn’t sold through Verizon, the largest carrier in the US.

Ina Fried of AllThingsD originally reported that the One was coming to Verizon this year, and it’s release has been highly anticipated ever since.

Compared to other Android phones, the HTC One is widely considered to be the best you can buy. It has a gorgeous all-metal design, large screen, and excellent camera.

