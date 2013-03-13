HTC's New Super Important Smartphone Will Be Delayed

Photo: HTC

Struggling smartphone maker HTC is suffering another setback. It’s delaying the release of its new flagship smartphone, the HTC One.The company said that it was pushing back the delivery dates of its One phone in some markets to the end of the month. It will be available elsewhere in April, reports CNET’s Roger Cheng.



That’s a worrisome sign for HTC, which is struggling to revive its profit and sales in the face of Samsung and Apple’s market share onslaught. It has its hopes pinned on the One to reverse its fortunes.

In the meantime, rival Samsung will officially announce its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S4, at a big press event in New York on March 14. The S4 is one of the most-anticipated gadgets launching this year, and it’ll likely dominate tech news for the next few weeks.

Shipping the One later than the S4 isn’t good for HTC.

Samsung didn’t say why the phone will be delayed, but Cheng speculates it could be due to the manufacturing of the all-metal frame around the phone. Each frame takes roughly 200 minutes to manufacture.

