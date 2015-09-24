HTC has another big Android phone coming, and it looks a lot like the iPhone

HTC’s lineup of One phones have looked mostly the same over the past few years with some slight design changes. Now, it looks like HTC is trying a different aesthetic for a new upcoming phone — and it looks a lot like the iPhone.

HTC’s One A9, which is also being called Aero, will reportedly come with a super slim metal design with thin bands along the back for its antennas, as new leaked images show. The photos were published by Evan Blass on Twitter, who has a strong track record when it comes to reporting on unreleased mobile products.

Take a look at the image below, which shows the phone in six colour variants.

The Cast Iron and Opal Silver colours look a lot like the Silver and Space Grey options Apple offers. There’s even a Rose Gold option for the A9 just like the iPhone. The Rose Gold variant HTC offers is a bit different though — it looks more like the gold iPhone than the pink Rose Gold colour Apple recently introduced.

Now, here’s a photo of the iPhone 6S for comparison.

The HTC One A9 is expected to be less than 7mm thin, according to Blass, which would make it about as thin as the iPhone. It’s also said to come with a 13-megapixel camera, a 5-inch screen, 2GB of memory, 16GB of storage, and a fingerprint sensor. Blass says it will debut in November.

