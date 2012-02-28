Here's The First Phone From HTC We've Been Excited For In A Long, Long Time

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

HTC has a new strategy for its 2012 smartphone lineup. Instead of cranking out phone after phone after phone with minor upgrades to each, the company is sticking to a handful of flagship devices.



It’s a smart move.

The first of those flagship devices is the HTC One. It’ll be available on T-Mobile and AT&T this spring.

We got to play around with the HTC One today and were very impressed with what we saw. The device is extremely thin and light thanks to a polycarbonate body. It doesn’t feel cheap and plasticky like other Android phones. It also sports a quad-core processor that makes the Android experience incredibly smooth.

But the camera is perhaps the most impressive feature. It shoots with almost no shutter lag. You can also take stills as the phone records video. Very nice.

We’ll have a full review of the HTC One once it launches. In the meantime, check out our hands-on photos in the gallery below.

