Here's The First Phone From HTC We've Been Excited For In A Long, Long Time

Steve Kovach
htc one x

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

HTC has a new strategy for its 2012 smartphone lineup. Instead of cranking out phone after phone after phone with minor upgrades to each, the company is sticking to a handful of flagship devices.

It’s a smart move.

The first of those flagship devices is the HTC One. It’ll be available on T-Mobile and AT&T this spring. 

We got to play around with the HTC One today and were very impressed with what we saw. The device is extremely thin and light thanks to a polycarbonate body. It doesn’t feel cheap and plasticky like other Android phones. It also sports a quad-core processor that makes the Android experience incredibly smooth.

But the camera is perhaps the most impressive feature. It shoots with almost no shutter lag. You can also take stills as the phone records video. Very nice. 

We’ll have a full review of the HTC One once it launches. In the meantime, check out our hands-on photos in the gallery below.

Here's the HTC One X. It'll be available on AT&T this spring and run on the carrier's 4G LTE network.

It feels insanely light and thin. But it's still solid and not plasticky at all.

The One X runs the latest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich. HTC added its own skin to the OS. It looks good. This is the lock screen.

The iconic HTC clock widget has a slightly new look.

HTC has some useful new add-ons. This is the music control widget. It can sync with Spotify and a bunch of other popular services.

This widget shows off your phone's photos. They flip around in a neat animation.

The new People widget pulls in updates from friends on Facebook.

The phone's bezel is incredible thin. Even though the One X has a 4.7-inch screen, the phone doesn't feel massive.

The screen is very impressive too: bright, clear, and very responsive to touch.

This photo doesn't do it justice, but the One X's screen won't go dark no matter what angle you view it from.

There's only one port on the One X. Pretty simple.

Like all new HTC devices, the One X has Beats Audio integration.

Here's that camera. It shoots 8 MP stills and takes 1080p HD video.

There's almost no shutter lag. You can snap a bunch of photos within seconds and save the best one to your phone.

Here's the HTC One S. It'll launch on T-Mobile this spring. It has a 4.3-inch screen, a shade smaller than AT&T's One X.

Other than the size difference, the One S is pretty much the same as the One X.

Finally, here's HTC's One V. It'll be available on smaller carriers like Virgin Mobile and Metro PCS. It has a 3.7-inch display, which is just slightly larger than the iPhone's.

A look at the back.

And of course, the One V will have Beats Audio.

Now for the desktop...

