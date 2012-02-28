Here's The First Phone From HTC We've Been Excited For In A Long, Long Time

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
HTC has a new strategy for its 2012 smartphone lineup. Instead of cranking out phone after phone after phone with minor upgrades to each, the company is sticking to a handful of flagship devices.
It’s a smart move.
The first of those flagship devices is the HTC One. It’ll be available on T-Mobile and AT&T this spring.
We got to play around with the HTC One today and were very impressed with what we saw. The device is extremely thin and light thanks to a polycarbonate body. It doesn’t feel cheap and plasticky like other Android phones. It also sports a quad-core processor that makes the Android experience incredibly smooth.
But the camera is perhaps the most impressive feature. It shoots with almost no shutter lag. You can also take stills as the phone records video. Very nice.
We’ll have a full review of the HTC One once it launches. In the meantime, check out our hands-on photos in the gallery below.
Here's the HTC One X. It'll be available on AT&T this spring and run on the carrier's 4G LTE network.
The One X runs the latest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich. HTC added its own skin to the OS. It looks good. This is the lock screen.
HTC has some useful new add-ons. This is the music control widget. It can sync with Spotify and a bunch of other popular services.
The phone's bezel is incredible thin. Even though the One X has a 4.7-inch screen, the phone doesn't feel massive.
This photo doesn't do it justice, but the One X's screen won't go dark no matter what angle you view it from.
There's almost no shutter lag. You can snap a bunch of photos within seconds and save the best one to your phone.
Here's the HTC One S. It'll launch on T-Mobile this spring. It has a 4.3-inch screen, a shade smaller than AT&T's One X.
Finally, here's HTC's One V. It'll be available on smaller carriers like Virgin Mobile and Metro PCS. It has a 3.7-inch display, which is just slightly larger than the iPhone's.
