Who Needs iCloud? HTC Is Giving Away 5 GB Of Free Dropbox Space

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

HTC has a new deal with Dropbox that will give you 5 GB of free storage space when you log in from one of its new smartphones.PocketLint was the first to confirm the new Dropbox deal with HTC.



The offer will start with the latest version of HTC’s Android skin, Sense 3.5, that will debut on the HTC Rhyme next week.

Other phones that upgrade to Sense 3.5 will get the 5 GB too. Dropbox normally offers 2 GB of free storage to start, but you can earn more by referring your friends to join.

Those 5 GB should be more than enough to back up your phone’s photos, videos, documents, and music.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.