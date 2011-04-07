HTC Surges Past Nokia In Market Cap

Still feeling good about that handshake?

Photo: Nokia

HTC, the Taiwanese handset maker, has surpassed Nokia in market cap, AllThingsD points out.That’s a pretty huge symbol.



Only a few years ago HTC was a no-name OEM and Nokia dominated the smartphone market everywhere but in the US. And then the iPhone and Android happened and upended the industry.

HTC hitched its wagon to Android and has seen tremendous success, reaching its goal of becoming a strong consumer brand and putting out designs to rival anyone else in the industry.

Meanwhile Nokia flailed for years, failing to ship a smartphone or a software platform fit for the new reality and replaced its CEO with Microsoft software exec Stephen Elop, who promptly opted for Windows Phone 7, a move to which the market has responded very negatively.

Stocks go up and down, and who knows what will happen in the next few years, but it’s a reminder of how fast and how hard things change in the mobile industry.

