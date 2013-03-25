HTC Is About To Get More Aggressive In Its Battle Against Samsung

In an interview with WSJ, HTC’s new marketing boss Benjamin Ho said the company will take on a more aggressive marketing strategy for its new phone, the HTC One.



HTC is dropping its longstanding tagline “Quietly Brilliant” and will instead focus on a stronger message.

We got a brief hint of that a few days ago when HTC hired a street marketing team to stand outside Radio City Music Hall and hand out snacks to crowds waiting for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S4.

Last week HTC confirmed rumours that the One was delayed due to supply issues. It was supposed to launch this month, but has been pushed back to late April in the US and other key markets.

That’s bad timing for HTC because Samsung’s Galaxy S4 is supposed to launch in late April or May.

