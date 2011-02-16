Check Out HTC's Newest Android, Facebook Phones And Its Tablet

Photo: HTC
Today at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, HTC unveiled not one or two but six new devices: five phones and a tablet.What do they have in common?
Basically two words: Android and Facebook.
It’s no secret that HTC is a big Android booster. It’s thanks to Android that HTC managed to go from a little-known Taiwanese OEM to a true consumer brand with impressive marketshare gains in the past few years. These new devices are no exception.
What’s more interesting is the Facebook integration: HTC is integrating Facebook tightly into the devices and clearly wants to be known as a maker of “social” devices. It remains to be seen how well that works in practice.
Some of the devices also have a big focus on gaming, which makes sense.
Here are the HTC Salsa and HTC ChaCha. They have a dedicated Facebook button that makes it easier to share all the stuff you're doing.
Here's the new HTC Incredible S. This one is for video fans, with a high definition screen and surround sound.
And finally, HTC Wildfire S. This one is smaller and has several colours (though we think all of them are bland).
