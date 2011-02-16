Check Out HTC's Newest Android, Facebook Phones And Its Tablet

Photo: HTC

Today at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, HTC unveiled not one or two but six new devices: five phones and a tablet.What do they have in common?



Basically two words: Android and Facebook.

It’s no secret that HTC is a big Android booster. It’s thanks to Android that HTC managed to go from a little-known Taiwanese OEM to a true consumer brand with impressive marketshare gains in the past few years. These new devices are no exception.

What’s more interesting is the Facebook integration: HTC is integrating Facebook tightly into the devices and clearly wants to be known as a maker of “social” devices. It remains to be seen how well that works in practice.

Some of the devices also have a big focus on gaming, which makes sense.

