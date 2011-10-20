So When Will All The Other Android Phones Get Ice Cream Sandwich Too?

Photo: Google

For the foreseeable future, Samsung has a monopoly on Android Ice Cream Sandwich with the Galaxy Nexus.Today, other top Android manufacturers reacted to last night’s Galaxy Nexus announcement by saying they plan to implement Ice Cream Sandwich as soon as possible.



HTC put out the following statement about its ICS plans. The company does not provide a time frame for upgrades. But if you read between the lines, you can see that HTC wants to work on its skins for ICS before it starts shipping devices with the new OS:

We are excited about the latest update for Android, Ice Cream Sandwich, and are currently reviewing its features and functionality to determine our upgrade plans. Our goal for Android updates is to give every customer an improved user experience, which means balancing each phone’s unique hardware, HTC Sense experience and the Android kernel. While our goal is to upgrade as many of our recent devices as possible, we are committed to maintaining every phone’s performance and usability first. Please stay tuned for more updates on specific device upgrade plans.

Yesterday, Motorola unveiled its new flagship phone, the Droid Razr. The Razr is powered by Android Gingerbread, but representatives at the event couldn’t provide a date for when the phone would get the Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade.

At a European event last night announcing the Droid Razr, Motorola said it was planning to upgrade the phone to Ice Cream Sandwich in early 2012, Pocket Lint reports.

Still, that’s months and months away, meaning anyone who wants to try Ice Cream Sandwich this year will have to snag a Galaxy Nexus.

