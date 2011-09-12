Is HTC Going To Ditch Android?

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

HTC may buy its own operating system, giving it a new alternative now that Google owns Motorola, according to TNW.Nothing is final, but HTC execs told Taiwan’s Central News Agency that it has had internal discussions about purchasing a new OS.



It’s doubtful anything will happen soon, but a likely candidate for HTC would be HP’s WebOS. HP is still iffy on the future of WebOS, but many think it will inevitably sell.

Buying WebOS (or any other OS) would help HTC remain competitive if Google decides to double down on the mobile hardware business if the Motorola deal goes through. (As we’ve said before, we think it’s highly likely Google will make Motorola its flagship Android hardware brand.)

HTC reaffirmed that it supports Google’s acquisition of Motorola. But if Google decides to change its mind on its Android strategy, HTC will need a strong alternative like WebOS.

