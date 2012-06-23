Now HTC Is Making A Siri Clone

Take a look at this image from HTC’s Facebook page previewing a “top secret” project that seems very Siri-like.
BGR saw this photo first.
It looks nearly identical to Samsung’s S-Voice voice-powered assistant, which is in turn a ripoff of Apple’s Siri on the iPhone.
Click here to see the Samsung Galaxy S III Review >
Take a look:
Photo: HTC Facebook page
