HTC Has A "Major News Announcement" Coming Tomorrow

HTC just sent us (and apparently, the rest of the tech press) a rather cryptic e-mail stating CEO Peter Chou will be making a “major news announcement.”



The news will come via teleconference at 11:30 a.m. Eastern tomorrow.

So what is it? Your guess is as good as ours. Settlement with Apple? A new tablet?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

