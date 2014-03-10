Check Out These Photos Of HTC's Follow-Up To The Best Android Smartphone In The World

We’re getting another sneak peek at HTC’s follow-up to its renowned HTC One smartphone. The device, codenamed the M8, launches March 25, but we already know enough about it to be very intrigued. The phone has two rear cameras, an SD slot for expandable memory, and the same gorgeous metal design as its predecessor.

Check out some photos:

The phone also seems to have about a 5-inch display (in the photo, it’s compared to the 6-inch HTC One Max) and we’ve heard it will come in grey, white, silver, and gold.

These pics originally popped up on China’s Weibo and a French site, NoWhereElse, republished them.

This leak follows a full video-demo posted by a teen last week. The kid might be in hot water though, according to Phone Arena, which reports that HTC’s ‎Senior Global Online Communications Manager, Jeff Gordon, contacted the boy on Twitter. Tweets have been deleted, but according to Phone Arena’s screenshot, Gordon ominously tweets, “It’s not going to be a good week for you, my friend.”

The response from HTC seems to suggest that the video is the real-deal.

For more photos, head over to NoWhereElse.

