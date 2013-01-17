There's A Leaked Image Of HTC's Next Android Phone Being Passed Around And It Looks Nearly Identical To The iPhone 5

There’s a new leaked photo of HTC’s next flagship Android phone floating around that comes from the anonymous Twitter user @evleaks. @evleaks routinely posts accurate leaked images of upcoming mobile devices, so we believe this one is pretty close to legit.



(@evleaks was the first to post photos of Nokia’s Lumia 920 before it was officially announced, for example.)

As good as HTC’s phones are, it’s tough to get really excited about them nowadays. Most of the hype for Android devices is directed at Samsung.

But this render is different. It looks like the so-called HTC M7 will have an edge-to-edge screen, a first for a major smartphone.

There’s a good chance HTC will announce the phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.

@evleaks also warns in his post on the leak that this likely isn’t the final render. Things may change when the device is officially annoucned.

Take a look:

Photo: UnwiredView

