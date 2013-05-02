HTC Is Going To Make A Mini Version Of The Most Beautiful Android In The World

HTC’s current flagship phone, the One.

HTC is working on a smaller, cheaper version of its latest flagship phone, the HTC One.



The news comes from anonymous tech reporter EvLeaks, who is consistently accurate when it comes to gadget leaks.

The new phone is codenamed the M4, according to EvLeaks, but will likely carry the “One” branding when it launches at the end of the second quarter this year.

The M4 looks nearly identical to the One, but it’ll be a bit smaller with a 4.3-inch display. (The One has a 4.7-inch display.) It’ll also have a slower processor and less memory.

The HTC One is widely regarded as the best Android phone you can buy today. It has a sleek unibody metal construction and a very sharp display that can play full HD video.

