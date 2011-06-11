HTC Loves Microsoft, But Is Betting On Android

Photo: Matt Rosoff, Business Insider

HTC says its mobile partnership with Microsoft is still “strong” despite the Nokia-Microsoft tie-up.But even so, HTC plans to increase its bet on Android.



HTC was one of Microsoft’s earliest phone partners — it built the first Windows Mobile phone (which was private-labelled by French telecom Orange) back in 2002, and is one of two big hardware makers to sell Windows Phone 7 devices (along with Samsung).

But president Jack Tong told Dow Jones that the 70% of the company’s phones now are based on Android, and that number is expected to increase. The company expects to sell 50 million phones this year, up from 25 million in 2010, and is the number-five mobile phone maker in the world after Nokia, Apple, RIM, and Samsung.

Tong also said that the company plans to do more strategic investments and acquisitions in areas like cloud computing — recent examples include its $48.5 million purchase of media delivery company Saffron Digital and $40 million investment into cloud-based video game platform OnLive.

See also: The Best Android Phone We’ve Ever Used, The HTC Sensation 4 [REVIEW]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.