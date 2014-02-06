HTC Jumps Aboard The Wearable Tech Train

Hasan Kaymak This could be what an HTC watch looks like.

Not to be outdone by literally everyone around it, HTC told Bloomberg today that it, too, will jump aboard the wearable tech train with a release of a wearable device later this year.

HTC Chairman Cher Wang told Bloomberg that the company has been looking at wearables for many years, but only now is it almost ready to ship. She confirmed that it will be ready to go by the Christmas shopping season:

Many years ago we started looking at smartwatches and wearables, but we believe that we really have to solve the battery problems and the LCD light problems. These are customer-centric problems.

Poor battery life is a problem plaguing the other wearable devices that are out there, like the Samsung Galaxy Gear. If HTC can figure out how to improve battery life, while offering a slick design like its HTC One, then it could have a chance at cracking the nut that is wearable devices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.