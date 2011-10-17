Here's The Tablet HTC Expects You To Shell Out $700 For

Steve Kovach
HTC Jetstream hands on photos

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We finally got our hands on HTC’s first 10-inch tablet, the Jetstream.For now, the Jetstream is only available through AT&T and is the carrier’s first LTE capable tablet. Unfortunately, AT&T’s zippy LTE network is only available in Chicago, Atlanta, San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas.

If you don’t live in one of those cities, you’re going to be stuck with a slower 3G or HSPA+ connection.

While our snap reaction of the tablet is pretty good after using it for a day or so — we love the modifications HTC made to Honeycomb — we can’t get over the price tag.

The Jetstream will set you back a whopping $700 if you sign up for a two-year data plan from AT&T. It’ll cost you $850 to get the tablet contact-free.

For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 LTE model sells for $530 with a two-year contract from Verizon.

We’ll have more thoughts later this week in our full review. For now, check out our first hands on photos.

HTC created a new Sense skin just for Honeycomb tablets. It's a huge improvement over basic Honeycomb.

Here's the gaming home screen. HTC gives you access to its own special app store for downloading games.

The social home screen has Facebook and Twitter pre-installed.

Here's a closer look at HTC's Friend Stream widget. You can use it to monitor your Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn feeds.

HTC also included this handy widget that monitors how much data you've used over AT&T

HTC gives you plenty of options to customise your tablet's theme

Here's a closer look at the skin options. You can do a lot more customisation with the Jetstream than you can with other Honeycomb tablets

The Jetstream also makes use of the same optional stylus as the 7-inch Flyer Tab. We're not huge fans of the stylus concept, but it works pretty well.

We cracked open the back to reveal AT&T's 4G LTE SIM card. Unfortunately, we couldn't test the network because it's not live in NYC yet.

HTC also tweaked Honeycomb's notifications panel. It's a lot cleaner than what Google originally came up with.

Here's a look at the back panel. It may look like metal, but it's actually heavy-duty plastic. Still, the device feels a lot more solid than Samsung's Galaxy Tab. Unfortunately, it's also a lot heavier.

There's an 8 MP camera on the back too. Not bad.

Here's the speaker. Based on our initial tests, it's a lot louder than the iPad's.

The Jetstream wouldn't be complete without AT&T's new 4G LTE logo.

