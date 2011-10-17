Here's The Tablet HTC Expects You To Shell Out $700 For

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We finally got our hands on HTC’s first 10-inch tablet, the Jetstream.For now, the Jetstream is only available through AT&T and is the carrier’s first LTE capable tablet. Unfortunately, AT&T’s zippy LTE network is only available in Chicago, Atlanta, San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas.



If you don’t live in one of those cities, you’re going to be stuck with a slower 3G or HSPA+ connection.

While our snap reaction of the tablet is pretty good after using it for a day or so — we love the modifications HTC made to Honeycomb — we can’t get over the price tag.

The Jetstream will set you back a whopping $700 if you sign up for a two-year data plan from AT&T. It’ll cost you $850 to get the tablet contact-free.

For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 LTE model sells for $530 with a two-year contract from Verizon.

We’ll have more thoughts later this week in our full review. For now, check out our first hands on photos.

