Here's The Tablet HTC Expects You To Shell Out $700 For

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
We finally got our hands on HTC’s first 10-inch tablet, the Jetstream.For now, the Jetstream is only available through AT&T and is the carrier’s first LTE capable tablet. Unfortunately, AT&T’s zippy LTE network is only available in Chicago, Atlanta, San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas.
If you don’t live in one of those cities, you’re going to be stuck with a slower 3G or HSPA+ connection.
While our snap reaction of the tablet is pretty good after using it for a day or so — we love the modifications HTC made to Honeycomb — we can’t get over the price tag.
The Jetstream will set you back a whopping $700 if you sign up for a two-year data plan from AT&T. It’ll cost you $850 to get the tablet contact-free.
For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 LTE model sells for $530 with a two-year contract from Verizon.
We’ll have more thoughts later this week in our full review. For now, check out our first hands on photos.
HTC created a new Sense skin just for Honeycomb tablets. It's a huge improvement over basic Honeycomb.
Here's the gaming home screen. HTC gives you access to its own special app store for downloading games.
Here's a closer look at HTC's Friend Stream widget. You can use it to monitor your Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn feeds.
Here's a closer look at the skin options. You can do a lot more customisation with the Jetstream than you can with other Honeycomb tablets
The Jetstream also makes use of the same optional stylus as the 7-inch Flyer Tab. We're not huge fans of the stylus concept, but it works pretty well.
We cracked open the back to reveal AT&T's 4G LTE SIM card. Unfortunately, we couldn't test the network because it's not live in NYC yet.
HTC also tweaked Honeycomb's notifications panel. It's a lot cleaner than what Google originally came up with.
Here's a look at the back panel. It may look like metal, but it's actually heavy-duty plastic. Still, the device feels a lot more solid than Samsung's Galaxy Tab. Unfortunately, it's also a lot heavier.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.