LEAKED: HTC Has A Secret Honeycomb Tablet In The Works

Photo: PocketNow

HTC is working on a 10-inch tablet that will be the first to run on AT&T’s upgraded 4G LTE network later this year.(AT&T currently uses HSPA+ to cover its 4G speeds, which is actually slower than LTE.)



PocketNow first uncovered the rendering (pictured) of the new tablet.

There aren’t too many details on the device beyond that. The tablet will likely be named the “Puccini” and run Android 3.0 Honeycomb, the operating system designed to work on tablets.

HTC has officially announced two seven-inch tablets that will be released this year, the Flyer and EVO View 4G. Both will run Android 2.3 Gingerbread and work with a separate stylus for taking notes.

