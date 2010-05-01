New HTC Droid Incredible Google Phone Is Selling Out

Google, HTC, and Verizon Wireless seem to have a hit on their hands.



The powerful new DROID Incredible smartphone, which went on sale yesterday, is already sold out in many of Verizon’s retail stores.

It’s also sold out on Verizon’s website, first noted by Boy Genius Report.

In Brooklyn, N.Y., there are no Incredibles available at retail stores, according to a rep at Verizon’s Atlantic centre store. We called around Manhattan stores and found many are sold out, but a few still have them in stock.

We also called two stores in central New Jersey: One at the large Bridgewater Commons Mall had Incredibles in stock. A store in Watchung did not have any in stock.

The amount of phones each store received varies. One said it sold five units, before running out. Another said it had sold a dozen, and still had a few in stock.

Assuming the sellout isn’t just because of low supply levels, this is good sign for Verizon, HTC, and Google. Consumers are getting excited about Android-based phones. And so far, it’s been without much advertising: Compared to the original Droid, which had a massive ad campaign, we’ve hardly seen any marketing for the new phone.

If Apple wasn’t feeling pressure to get the iPhone on Verizon, news like this should help get the gears moving.

See Also: HTC Incredible Is The Best Phone You Can Buy On Verizon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.