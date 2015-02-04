HTC has released a bizarre rap video dissing Samsung and Apple

HTC is sticking two metaphorical fingers up at Apple and Samsung with the release of a “rap video” dissing its rivals, from “Doc G” of Hip Hop group P.M. Dawn.

The result is 2 minutes and 33 seconds of baffling lyrics, terrible rhymes and cringeworthy graphics. HTC is once again positioning itself as the ankle-biting underdog, perennially cemented with its “Quietly Brilliant” marketing tagline, and memorably celebrated in 2013 with its reported $US1 billion wacky ad campaign starring Robert Downey Jr.

Choice lyrics from the new rap video include:

“We HTC and we about to say it loud. HTC, we hold the crown, word to Peter Chou.” “Your smartphone scared, they don’t wanna clash with a Titan. They saw that M8 debut, they became enlightened.” “Your phone was all glass, why you changed your tune now? Your chip is slower, and you’ll never touch our Boomsound.” “More than a few clowns stole what we originated. We own the universe, your Galaxy is overrated.” “It took you copycats six times to get it right. My One M8 is far too great, you’ll never touch this light.”

Here’s the video. Prepare to watch through your fingers.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Bonus: Put the subtitles on. They are not synced with the video, and produce some…interesting results.

ADDED bonus: HTC has also conducted a super awkward interview with Doc G.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.